Police and aid workers come under fire in Kherson Oblast

Police officers and volunteers came under fire in Kherson Oblast on March 3, the Kherson Oblast police reported. (Photo: Kherson Oblast Police via Facebook)

Police officers and volunteers came under fire in Kherson Oblast on March 3, the Kherson Oblast police reported.

According to the report, police officers were responding to a call in Zmiivka, a village located along the Dnipro River. The volunteers were heading to evacuate a senior citizen and were transporting humanitarian aid.

The police car was "riddled with shrapnel," and "only a pile of metal remained" of the volunteer car, the police said.

Three civilians and two police officers sustained injuries as a result of the attack, but the Ukrainian military provided assistance and transported those with severe injuries to the hospital.

The liberated areas of Kherson Oblast are frequently targeted by Russian forces, posing a constant risk to police officers and aid workers as they respond to emergency calls, transport the wounded, evacuate civilians, distribute humanitarian aid, and carry out their duties at checkpoints.