Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Police and aid workers come under fire in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 3, 2023 7:42 pm
Share

Police and aid workers come under fire in Kherson OblastPolice officers and volunteers came under fire in Kherson Oblast on March 3, the Kherson Oblast police reported. (Photo: Kherson Oblast Police via Facebook)

Police officers and volunteers came under fire in Kherson Oblast on March 3, the Kherson Oblast police reported.

According to the report, police officers were responding to a call in Zmiivka, a village located along the Dnipro River. The volunteers were heading to evacuate a senior citizen and were transporting humanitarian aid. 

The police car was "riddled with shrapnel," and "only a pile of metal remained" of the volunteer car, the police said. 

Three civilians and two police officers sustained injuries as a result of the attack, but the Ukrainian military provided assistance and transported those with severe injuries to the hospital.

The liberated areas of Kherson Oblast are frequently targeted by Russian forces, posing a constant risk to police officers and aid workers as they respond to emergency calls, transport the wounded, evacuate civilians, distribute humanitarian aid, and carry out their duties at checkpoints.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK