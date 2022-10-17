Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Explosions heard in Kyiv on Oct.17

October 17, 2022 7:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
At least four explosions were heard in Kyiv early in the morning on Oct. 17.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that there had been an explosion in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Klitschko said further details will be provided later.
