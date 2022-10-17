Explosions heard in Kyiv on Oct.17
October 17, 2022 7:03 am
At least four explosions were heard in Kyiv early in the morning on Oct. 17.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that there had been an explosion in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Klitschko said further details will be provided later.
