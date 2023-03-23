Death toll in Russia's March 22 drone attack on Kyiv Oblast rises to 9

Rescue workers in Kyiv Oblast search the rubble for victims following Russia's overnight drone attack on March 22. (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Facebook)

Russia's overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on March 22 resulted in nine fatalities and nine additional injuries, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Nebytov reported on March 23.

Twenty individuals sought medical attention at the hospital for minor injuries sustained during the attack, Nebytov added.

One of the victims later found under the rubble was a 57-year-old woman who neglected to seek shelter during the air raid alarm.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed on March 23 that their search and rescue operation had officially ended.

Initially, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported on March 22 that three people were reported killed and seven injured following the drone attack. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a dormitory and a school in Rzhyshchiv city were partially destroyed by the attack.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to attack Ukraine overnight on March 22, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Ukraine downed 16 of them, the military said.

The work of air defense was earlier reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Serhii Popko, who heads the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said that all the drones aimed at the capital were downed.