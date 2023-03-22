Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Ukrainian military downs 16 drones overnight on March 22

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 7:36 am
Share

The Ukrainian military downed 16 out of 21 Shahed-type drones amid Russia's attack against Ukraine overnight on March 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported

Air raid alerts have been active for several hours in a number of Ukraine regions, as well as the city of Kyiv. 

Air defense was reported at work in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions. 

Serhii Popko, who heads the Kyiv Oblast military administration, said all of the Shahed drones aiming at the capital were downed. 

There were no casualties or damages reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK