Ukrainian military downs 16 drones overnight on March 22

The Ukrainian military downed 16 out of 21 Shahed-type drones amid Russia's attack against Ukraine overnight on March 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Air raid alerts have been active for several hours in a number of Ukraine regions, as well as the city of Kyiv.

Air defense was reported at work in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions.

Serhii Popko, who heads the Kyiv Oblast military administration, said all of the Shahed drones aiming at the capital were downed.

There were no casualties or damages reported.