Monday, December 26, 2022

Bridge destroyed by Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast fully restored

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 26, 2022 4:52 am
A bridge in the village of Martove in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast has been fully restored after being destroyed by retreating Russian forces, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. 

The bridge was destroyed in September amid Ukraine's counteroffensive that retook large parts of Russian-occupied Kharkiv Oblast. 

The area, nonetheless, continues to be a target of Russian forces. On Nov. 26, Russia fired S-300 missiles at the Chuhuiv district. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

