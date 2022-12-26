Bridge destroyed by Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast fully restored
December 26, 2022 4:52 am
A bridge in the village of Martove in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast has been fully restored after being destroyed by retreating Russian forces, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.
The bridge was destroyed in September amid Ukraine's counteroffensive that retook large parts of Russian-occupied Kharkiv Oblast.
The area, nonetheless, continues to be a target of Russian forces. On Nov. 26, Russia fired S-300 missiles at the Chuhuiv district.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.