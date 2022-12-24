Governor: Russian troops fire S-300 missiles at Kharkiv Oblast's Chuhuiv district.
November 25, 2022 7:46 pm
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Nov. 25.
Earlier the same day, he said Russian forces struck the town of Vovchansk, injuring a 66-year-old man and damaging residential buildings.
