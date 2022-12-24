Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian troops fire S-300 missiles at Kharkiv Oblast's Chuhuiv district.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 7:46 pm
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Nov. 25

Earlier the same day, he said Russian forces struck the town of Vovchansk, injuring a 66-year-old man and damaging residential buildings.

