New Canadian prime minister invites Zelensky to attend G7 summit in June

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2025 9:24 PM 1 min read
Canada's newly appointed Prime Minister Mark Carney waves upon his arrival at the Elysee presidential palace for a joint statement with France's President as part of his trans-Atlantic trip to strengthen ties with traditional friends France and Britain, in Paris, France, on March 17, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in June, Le Journal de Quebec reported on March 17, citing a Canadian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, will host the summit on June 15-17 in Kananaskis County, located in the western province of Alberta.

Carney had a phone call with Zelensky on March 16 and invited him to the summit, according to the media outlet.

Carney was sworn in as Canada's prime minister on March 14, replacing former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as head of the governing Liberal Party. Trudeau announced his resignation in January.

Under Trudeau's leadership, Canada was a strong ally of Ukraine, providing 19.5 billion Canadian dollars ($13.5 billion) in assistance, including 4.5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.1 billion) in military aid.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.