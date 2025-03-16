New Canadian PM discusses security guarantees, bilateral cooperation in call with Zelensky

This audio is created with AI assistance

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed Canada's support for Ukraine in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Presidential Office reported on March 16.

Carney was sworn in as Canada's prime minister on March 14, replacing former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as head of the governing Liberal Party. Trudeau announced his resignation in January.

The leaders discussed increasing pressure on Moscow, particularly by imposing new sanctions against Russia's banking sector and its so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. They also spoke about security guarantees for Ukraine, including Canada's commitment to providing economic support after the war ends.

Carney and Zelensky also discussed defense cooperation and the possibility of joint production of long-range weapons and electronic warfare equipment.

Canada recently participated in the "coalition of the willing" virtual summit convened by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on March 15. Following the conference, Canada reiterated his support for Ukraine in a post on X.

"Canada supports the proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine," Carney wrote.

"Now, Russia must stop stalling and launching its attacks. It's time for Russia to come to the table in good faith."

Carney said his country remains "Ukraine's steadfast ally" and is committed to lending Kyiv "the military support it needs to defend itself — now and into the future."

Under Trudeau's leadership, Canada was a strong ally of Ukraine, providing 19.5 billion Canadian dollars ($13.5 billion) in assistance, including 4.5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.1 billion) in military aid.

Prior to the March 15 summit, Canada also signalled its willingness to partake in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Carney, a former central banker, is widely expected to trigger a general election in the coming weeks. Canada is required to hold a general election no later than Oct. 20.