New Canadian PM discusses security guarantees, bilateral cooperation in call with Zelensky

by Lucy Pakhnyuk and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2025 10:57 PM 2 min read
New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses the media after being sworn in at Rideau Hall on March 14, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed Canada's support for Ukraine in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Presidential Office reported on March 16.

Carney was sworn in as Canada's prime minister on March 14, replacing former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as head of the governing Liberal Party. Trudeau announced his resignation in January.

The leaders discussed increasing pressure on Moscow, particularly by imposing new sanctions against Russia's banking sector and its so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. They also spoke about security guarantees for Ukraine, including Canada's commitment to providing economic support after the war ends.

Carney and Zelensky also discussed defense cooperation and the possibility of joint production of long-range weapons and electronic warfare equipment.

Canada recently participated in the "coalition of the willing" virtual summit convened by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on March 15. Following the conference, Canada reiterated his support for Ukraine in a post on X.

"Canada supports the proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine," Carney wrote.

"Now, Russia must stop stalling and launching its attacks. It's time for Russia to come to the table in good faith."

Carney said his country remains "Ukraine's steadfast ally" and is committed to lending Kyiv "the military support it needs to defend itself — now and into the future."

Under Trudeau's leadership, Canada was a strong ally of Ukraine, providing 19.5 billion Canadian dollars ($13.5 billion) in assistance, including 4.5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.1 billion) in military aid.

Prior to the March 15 summit, Canada also signalled its willingness to partake in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Carney, a former central banker, is widely expected to trigger a general election in the coming weeks. Canada is required to hold a general election no later than Oct. 20.

UK proposes Western peacekeeping mission of 10,000 troops in Ukraine
The proposed contingent would include around 10,000 troops, mostly provided by the U.K. and France, U.K. military sources told the Sunday Times. Thirty-five countries would assist with weapons, logistics, and intelligence support.
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Authors: Lucy Pakhnyuk, The Kyiv Independent news desk

