The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, The Netherlands, Energy infrastructure, Energy security, Energy, Financial aid
Edit post

Netherlands allocates over $70 million towards Ukrainian energy security

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 23, 2025 3:21 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Electricians of the DTEK energy company restoring damaged power grid in Donetsk Oblast on July 23, 2024. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands has allocated 65 million euros ($70.7 million) towards the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced on March 22.

The Netherlands has pledged to provide Ukraine with 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in combined government support in 2026.

Dutch Special Representative Erika Scholten spoke with Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak in an online meeting March 22 about the Netherlands' ongoing support for Ukraine's energy sector.

"Thanks to these funds, we will be able to partially cover urgent needs," Andarak said.

"A stable energy supply is a condition for the functioning of the economy, critical infrastructure, social and other spheres of life in Ukraine. We are sincerely grateful for this help."

Since the onset of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022, the Netherlands has provided Ukraine with 3,000 tons of energy equipment, the energy ministry said.

Transformers, generators, and equipment for repair and restoration work are among the types of equipment provided.

The energy sector will remain a priority for the Netherlands in its continued support of Ukraine, Scholten said.

Various countries contribute to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which was established in 2022 with the help of the EU. The fund helps repair Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, which has been aggressively targeted by Russian aerial attacks over the past three years.

Recently, Iceland allocated over $2 million to the support fund on March 11 and Canada promised to contribute $34.8 million on March 14. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp previously announced 20 million euros ($20.6 million) for the fund in January.

The Netherlands has also provided Ukraine with significant military aid, including F-16 fighter jets. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on March 19 that Ukraine received a new delivery of F-16s, but did not specify where the jets were shipped from.

Thus far, only the Netherlands and Denmark have provided Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

‘No high expectations’ — Ukrainian officials skeptical about upcoming Riyadh talks
U.S. negotiators are set to separately meet Ukrainian and Russian delegates in Riyadh on March 24, and contours of a potential partial ceasefire proposal are beginning to form. The upcoming discussions are meant to flesh out technical details on what this ceasefire, either limited to strikes agains…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
6:03 PM

Putin's new decree part of plan to forcibly Russify Ukrainians, UK intelligence says.

The decree mandated that Ukrainian citizens "illegally" staying in Russia must obtain Russian documents of leave before Sept. 10. The intelligence added that Russia "erroneously and illegally" defines both occupied and unoccupied Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Crimea, as part of Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.