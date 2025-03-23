Netherlands allocates over $70 million towards Ukrainian energy security

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands has allocated 65 million euros ($70.7 million) towards the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced on March 22.

The Netherlands has pledged to provide Ukraine with 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in combined government support in 2026.

Dutch Special Representative Erika Scholten spoke with Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak in an online meeting March 22 about the Netherlands' ongoing support for Ukraine's energy sector.

"Thanks to these funds, we will be able to partially cover urgent needs," Andarak said.

"A stable energy supply is a condition for the functioning of the economy, critical infrastructure, social and other spheres of life in Ukraine. We are sincerely grateful for this help."

Since the onset of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022, the Netherlands has provided Ukraine with 3,000 tons of energy equipment, the energy ministry said.

Transformers, generators, and equipment for repair and restoration work are among the types of equipment provided.

The energy sector will remain a priority for the Netherlands in its continued support of Ukraine, Scholten said.

Various countries contribute to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which was established in 2022 with the help of the EU. The fund helps repair Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, which has been aggressively targeted by Russian aerial attacks over the past three years.

Recently, Iceland allocated over $2 million to the support fund on March 11 and Canada promised to contribute $34.8 million on March 14. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp previously announced 20 million euros ($20.6 million) for the fund in January.

The Netherlands has also provided Ukraine with significant military aid, including F-16 fighter jets. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on March 19 that Ukraine received a new delivery of F-16s, but did not specify where the jets were shipped from.

Thus far, only the Netherlands and Denmark have provided Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.