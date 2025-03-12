Iceland allocates over $2 million to support Ukrainian energy sector

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iceland will allocate over 2 million euros ($2.17 million) to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund, the Energy Ministry reported on March 11.

This will bring Iceland’s total contributions to Ukraine’s energy sector to more than 5.6 million euros ($6.09 million) thus far.

According to Ukraine's Energy Ministry, Iceland made four tranches of contributions between 2023 and 2024.

The funds have been used to buy equipment for energy companies in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine’s Energy Minister, stressed the importance of contributions like these for returning light and heat to the homes of Ukrainians, and for restoring infrastructure that was damaged by Russian attacks.

“Each contribution of partners to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine is extremely important,” Halushchenko said. “We are grateful to Iceland for its support and another contribution to Ukraine's energy sustainability.”

The Icelandic parliament, Althing, adopted a resolution on long-term assistance for Ukraine from 2024 to 2028.

The resolution aims to support the independence, sovereignty, borders, the safety of civilians, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction work in Ukraine.