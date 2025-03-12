The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Iceland allocates over $2 million to support Ukrainian energy sector

by Sonya Bandouil March 12, 2025 7:03 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Icelandic Flag on pole, Iceland. (Mayall/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iceland will allocate over 2 million euros ($2.17 million) to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund, the Energy Ministry reported on March 11.

This will bring Iceland’s total contributions to Ukraine’s energy sector to more than 5.6 million euros ($6.09 million) thus far.

According to Ukraine's Energy Ministry, Iceland made four tranches of contributions between 2023 and 2024.

The funds have been used to buy equipment for energy companies in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine’s Energy Minister, stressed the importance of contributions like these for returning light and heat to the homes of Ukrainians, and for restoring infrastructure that was damaged by Russian attacks.

“Each contribution of partners to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine is extremely important,” Halushchenko said. “We are grateful to Iceland for its support and another contribution to Ukraine's energy sustainability.”

The Icelandic parliament, Althing, adopted a resolution on long-term assistance for Ukraine from 2024 to 2028.

The resolution aims to support the independence, sovereignty, borders, the safety of civilians, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction work in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s DTEK gas production facilities shut down after Russian attack
Ukraine’s main gas production facilities are in front-line regions like Kharkiv and Poltava, making them vulnerable to Russian attacks. Strikes on gas infrastructure have repeatedly reduced production, at times by 40%.
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: Sonya Bandouil

