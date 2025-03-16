Canada contributes additional $35 million toward restoring energy infrastructure in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada contributed another 50 million Canadian dollars ($34.8 million) to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on March 14.

Days prior, Ukraine received the first tranche of a loan of $1.7 billion covered by frozen Russian assets from Canada, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry announced on March 13.

"As Russia continues its ruthless attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, leaving millions without electricity, water, and heat, Canada is proud... to continue the important work it is doing to help Ukraine repair its critical infrastructure," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

Canada's total contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund is now over $41 million. Canada also declared a future contribution of 10 million Canadian dollars ($7 million) to the fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund raises costs to restore energy facilities and support critical infrastructure.

"Contributions to the Energy Support Fund are directed toward purchasing equipment necessary for restoring energy facilities after enemy attacks and ensuring the stable operation of Ukraine’s energy system," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

Part of the new contribution will go towards the healthcare sector to support critical social infrastructure through the development of solar energy to support operations.

The added funding will help ensure the stable operation of the energy industry in Ukraine by restoring critical energy reserves for energy companies, Canada's International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said.

Various countries contribute to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund established in 2022 with the help of the EU.

Iceland allocated over $2 million to the fund on March 11 and Italy promised to contribute $13.5 million on Feb. 28.

Russian aerial attacks regularly target civilian infrastructure, including energy services. Support from allies has proven to be crucial in maintaining Ukraine's energy infrastructure.



