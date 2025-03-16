The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Canada, Canadian aid to Ukraine, Energy, Energy security, Renewable energy
Edit post

Canada contributes additional $35 million toward restoring energy infrastructure in Ukraine

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 16, 2025 6:26 AM 2 min read
Solar panels of a rooftop in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 2, 2023. Julia Kochetova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada contributed another 50 million Canadian dollars ($34.8 million) to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on March 14.

Days prior, Ukraine received the first tranche of a loan of $1.7 billion covered by frozen Russian assets from Canada, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry announced on March 13.

"As Russia continues its ruthless attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, leaving millions without electricity, water, and heat, Canada is proud... to continue the important work it is doing to help Ukraine repair its critical infrastructure," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

Canada's total contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund is now over $41 million. Canada also declared a future contribution of 10 million Canadian dollars ($7 million) to the fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund raises costs to restore energy facilities and support critical infrastructure.

"Contributions to the Energy Support Fund are directed toward purchasing equipment necessary for restoring energy facilities after enemy attacks and ensuring the stable operation of Ukraine’s energy system," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

Part of the new contribution will go towards the healthcare sector to support critical social infrastructure through the development of solar energy to support operations.

The added funding will help ensure the stable operation of the energy industry in Ukraine by restoring critical energy reserves for energy companies, Canada's International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said.

Various countries contribute to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund established in 2022 with the help of the EU.

Iceland allocated over $2 million to the fund on March 11 and Italy promised to contribute $13.5 million on Feb. 28.

Russian aerial attacks regularly target civilian infrastructure, including energy services. Support from allies has proven to be crucial in maintaining Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

‘Painful for Russia:’ What new U.S. sanctions on Russian energy mean for Moscow
The Trump administration dealt a blow to Russia’s energy sector last week after it let lapse an exemption allowing Russian banks to use U.S. payment systems for energy transactions. The move closed an important financial channel for Russian oil and gas exports and comes as Washington looks for ways
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots


Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

3:15 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.