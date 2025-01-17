Netherlands announces $27 million in aid for Ukraine following Dutch Foreign Minister's visit to Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following his visit to Kyiv, Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp announced 27 million euros ($27.8 million) in new aid for Ukraine on Jan. 16.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the package includes 7 million euros ($7.2 million) through the Comprehensive Assistance Package, coordinated by NATO, to provide non-lethal support such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment, and electronic warfare systems.

An additional 20 million euros ($20.6 million) is being allocated to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to assist with critical infrastructure needs.

The announcement came during Veldkamp’s meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

In Dec. 2024, The Netherlands pledged a contribution of $23 million to bolster Ukraine's air defense systems and cyber resilience. The country also previously supplied Ukraine with several Patriot air defense launchers, most recently delivering three in November.