Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, The Netherlands, Aid, Energy, Critical infrastructure, European Union
Edit post

Netherlands announces $27 million in aid for Ukraine following Dutch Foreign Minister's visit to Kyiv

by Sonya Bandouil January 17, 2025 2:54 AM 1 min read
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Berlin on July 23, 2024. (Soeren Stache/dpa via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following his visit to Kyiv, Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp announced 27 million euros ($27.8 million) in new aid for Ukraine on Jan. 16.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the package includes 7 million euros ($7.2 million) through the Comprehensive Assistance Package, coordinated by NATO, to provide non-lethal support such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment, and electronic warfare systems.

An additional 20 million euros ($20.6 million) is being allocated to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to assist with critical infrastructure needs.

The announcement came during Veldkamp’s meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

In Dec. 2024, The Netherlands pledged a contribution of $23 million to bolster Ukraine's air defense systems and cyber resilience. The country also previously supplied Ukraine with several Patriot air defense launchers, most recently delivering three in November.

Germany continues talks on $3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Pistorius says
The German government is still discussing a proposed 3 billion euros ($3.09 billion) aid package for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Jan. 14, according to Ukrinform.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:54 AM  (Updated: )

UK PM Starmer visits Kyiv to sign '100 Year Partnership' with Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 amid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, where Starmer is set to sign a wide-ranging "100 Year Partnership" treaty, covering a number of areas including defense, energy, and trade.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.