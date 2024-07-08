Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Military aid, Patriot
Germany announces new military aid package, including Patriot air defense system

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2024 11:43 PM 2 min read
Patriot air defense launchers at a German military base in Sanitz on June 11, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
Berlin has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine that includes a Patriot air defense system with spare parts and additional missiles, the country's defense ministry announced on July 8.

The Patriot air defense system from this package was delivered to Ukraine earlier, the German ambassador in Kyiv, Martin Jaeger, said on July 5.

It is the third Patriot system pledged by Berlin to Kyiv.

On July 8, it was announced that the package will additionally include ammunition for the Leopard 1 tank, 9,000 rounds of ammunition for anti-aircraft guns Gepard, 55,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition from German domestic stocks, as well as 58,000 rounds of 40mm ammunition.

Germany will also provide Ukraine with two air surveillance radar TRML-4D, 30 Vector reconnaissance drones, 200 mobile drone jammers, 10 unmanned surface vessels, four Wisent 1 mine clearing tanks, and one Bergepanzer 2 armored vehicle.

Berlin will also supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with smoke grenades, various types of rifles, machine guns, SatCom terminals, night vision goggles, and pick-ups.

Germany said in May that it planned to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported on May 21, citing an undisclosed source.

The German government announced the previous military package for Ukraine in June. It included three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, among other equipment.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

US announces new defense aid package for Ukraine worth $150 million
The package includes missiles for air defense systems, ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds, and other critical capabilities drawn from U.S. stocks, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
2:50 PM  (Updated: )

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the security agreement includes a provision to develop "a mechanism" for intercepting Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace aimed at Poland.
6:35 PM

Ukraine's Svitolina advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 8, defeating Wang Xinyu of China 6-2, 6-1. "Today is a tough day for the Ukrainian people. It was not easy to focus on the match today. So, I am happy I could play today and get a win," Svitolina said.
12:16 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 1, injures 12.

Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.
1:52 PM

Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.
