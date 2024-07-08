Germany announces new military aid package, including Patriot air defense system

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Berlin has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine that includes a Patriot air defense system with spare parts and additional missiles, the country's defense ministry announced on July 8.

The Patriot air defense system from this package was delivered to Ukraine earlier, the German ambassador in Kyiv, Martin Jaeger, said on July 5.

It is the third Patriot system pledged by Berlin to Kyiv.

On July 8, it was announced that the package will additionally include ammunition for the Leopard 1 tank, 9,000 rounds of ammunition for anti-aircraft guns Gepard, 55,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition from German domestic stocks, as well as 58,000 rounds of 40mm ammunition.

Germany will also provide Ukraine with two air surveillance radar TRML-4D, 30 Vector reconnaissance drones, 200 mobile drone jammers, 10 unmanned surface vessels, four Wisent 1 mine clearing tanks, and one Bergepanzer 2 armored vehicle.

Berlin will also supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with smoke grenades, various types of rifles, machine guns, SatCom terminals, night vision goggles, and pick-ups.

Germany said in May that it planned to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported on May 21, citing an undisclosed source.

The German government announced the previous military package for Ukraine in June. It included three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, among other equipment.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.