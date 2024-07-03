NATO agreed to commit 40 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine next year, source tells Reuters

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

NATO members have agreed to provide Ukraine with military aid worth 40 billion euros ($43 billion) next year, Reuters reported on July 3, citing an undisclosed Western diplomat.

Allied leaders are expected to sign off on the commitment during the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, the news agency said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has pushed for the allies to provide a minimum of 40 billion euros in defense aid to Ukraine in the years to come to ensure long-term funding.

This would match the average annual commitment provided to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022, Stoltenberg explained.

It is unclear whether the new agreement also concerns years past 2025.

Kyiv previously said it hopes to obtain guarantees for future military aid during the Washington summit, as well as a clear signal of its membership aspirations.

NATO officials indicated that Ukraine is unlikely to receive an invitation during the summit, but the meeting would contain "new language" on Ukraine's NATO prospects and focus on a roadmap toward its eventual membership.

The alliance also reportedly plans to station a senior representative in Kyiv and create a new command in Germany to coordinate assistance for Ukraine, primarily to safeguard it if Donald Trump returns to the White House after the presidential election later this year.

Ex-President Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, has repeatedly criticized NATO and assistance for Kyiv, raising concerns about the future stability of the pro-Ukraine alliance.

The fears are underscored by growing far-right and populist parties in Europe, which have also voiced skepticism regarding the aid for Ukraine.