Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Ukraine, Western aid, Military aid
Edit post

NATO agreed to commit 40 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine next year, source tells Reuters

by Martin Fornusek July 3, 2024 2:11 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on October 11, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

NATO members have agreed to provide Ukraine with military aid worth 40 billion euros ($43 billion) next year, Reuters reported on July 3, citing an undisclosed Western diplomat.

Allied leaders are expected to sign off on the commitment during the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, the news agency said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has pushed for the allies to provide a minimum of 40 billion euros in defense aid to Ukraine in the years to come to ensure long-term funding.

This would match the average annual commitment provided to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022, Stoltenberg explained.

It is unclear whether the new agreement also concerns years past 2025.

Kyiv previously said it hopes to obtain guarantees for future military aid during the Washington summit, as well as a clear signal of its membership aspirations.

NATO officials indicated that Ukraine is unlikely to receive an invitation during the summit, but the meeting would contain "new language" on Ukraine's NATO prospects and focus on a roadmap toward its eventual membership.

The alliance also reportedly plans to station a senior representative in Kyiv and create a new command in Germany to coordinate assistance for Ukraine, primarily to safeguard it if Donald Trump returns to the White House after the presidential election later this year.

Ex-President Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, has repeatedly criticized NATO and assistance for Kyiv, raising concerns about the future stability of the pro-Ukraine alliance.

The fears are underscored by growing far-right and populist parties in Europe, which have also voiced skepticism regarding the aid for Ukraine.

NATO plans to establish new post in Kyiv, ‘Trump-proof’ Ukraine aid, WSJ reports
This is part of the alliance’s effort to safeguard long-term aid for Ukraine should Donald Trump return to the White House after the U.S. presidential election later this year.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
5:38 AM

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
4:59 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10.

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.