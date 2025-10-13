KI logo
News Feed

NATO starts annual nuclear drills amid heightened tensions with Moscow

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
NATO starts annual nuclear drills amid heightened tensions with Moscow
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte standing in front of a Dutch F-35 fighter jet at Volkel Air Base, the Netherlands, on Oct. 10, 2025. (NATO)

NATO began its annual nuclear exercise, Steadfast Noon, on Oct. 13 to strengthen the alliance's nuclear deterrence readiness, with the Netherlands serving as the primary host country.

The alliance said that the "routine" drills are "not linked to any current world events" and are designed to "maintain readiness and ensure transparency" regarding NATO's nuclear posture.

The exercises are taking place amid mounting tensions between NATO and Moscow as Russian aircraft and drones have repeatedly intruded into allied airspace, prompting calls for shooting them down.

Roughly 70 aircraft from 14 allied nations and 2,000 personnel will participate in the exercise, with Volkel Air Base in the Netherlands serving as the primary base.

The warplanes involved will include Dutch F-35 fighter jets, as well as allied surveillance, air-to-air refueling, and command‑and‑control aircraft. No live weapons are to be used during the drills, NATO said.

A large support contingent will also operate from Skrydstrup Air Base in Denmark.

The Steadfast Noon drills are about "promoting transparency when and where appropriate, so that our allied populations and the wider world have a good understanding of what we are doing," said Jim Stokes, NATO's Director of Nuclear Policy, in a statement.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, "it also sends a clear signal to any potential adversary that we will and can protect and defend all allies against all threats."

Recent days saw tensions rise as Moscow warned the U.S. against providing Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles, an idea publicly floated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that the missiles could potentially carry nuclear warheads, adding, "What should the Russian Federation think? Just how should Russia react? Military experts overseas should understand this."

Russia has repeatedly issued overt or veiled nuclear threats toward Kyiv and its Western allies during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Moscow's nuclear saber-rattling in an interview with Fox News on Oct. 12, saying one would have to be "crazy" to launch a nuclear World War III.

‘At least 5 tanks hit’ — Ukrainian drones spark massive blaze at Russia’s largest oil terminal in occupied Crimea, source confirms
The strike reportedly occurred around midnight, marking the second attack on the facility in a week — the previous one took place on Oct. 6, according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
NATORussiaNuclear weaponsThe Netherlands
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 13
Monday, October 13
Show More

Editors' Picks