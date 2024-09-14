The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO, Ukraine, War, Russia
Edit post

NATO could have done more to stop Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 14, 2024 1:36 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg on July 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO could have provided Ukraine with more arms to prevent Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said in an interview published Sept. 14.

"Now we provide military stuff to a war — then we could have provided military stuff to prevent the war," he told the German newspaper FAS.

Stoltenberg said the day the war was launched was the worst in his 10-year stint in the role, from which he is stepping down next month. Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, will take his place.

"I wasn't surprised because we knew from the intelligence services what was going to happen," he said.

"But seeing it actually happen still shocked me. I realized that this was a turning point in our history: There is a Europe before that day and a different Europe after that day."

Stoltenberg highlighted NATO's reluctance to send weapons Ukraine was asking for before the launch of the full-scale invasion, over Western fears of escalation, something which continues to this day and has led to long delays in weapons systems such as tanks and fighter jets.

He also said the war would only end with "dialogue with Russia at a certain stage," but added it "has to be based on Ukrainian strength."

Stoltenberg has consistently urged NATO allies to increase defense spending amid risks of fracturing among the alliance. Multiple NATO countries, including Slovakia and Hungary have questioned NATO's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the war, calling instead for a peace agreement.

During the recent NATO summit in Washington, the alliance clarified Ukraine's "irreversible" path toward NATO by emphasizing the alliance's ongoing commitments to Kyiv "constitute a bridge to Ukraine's membership."

NATO allies also announced plans to provide Ukraine with a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros ($43 billion), a new military command in Germany to train and equip Ukrainian troops, and further air defense commitments.

Ukraine’s long-range missile strike hopes on hold once again but encouraging signs remain
Ukraine’s hopes of being allowed to use Western-supplied long range missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory were put on hold once again on Sept. 13, after the leaders of the U.S. and U.K. stopped short of making the announcement Kyiv wanted. Anticipation had been high ahead of
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.