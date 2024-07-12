Canada to increase defense spending, hit 2% of GDP by 2032

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada will increase spending on national defense, aiming to hit the NATO target of two percent of GDP by the year 2032, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on July 11 at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

NATO set the two percent benchmark in 2014, following Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea. Member states agreed to spend two percent of their national GDP on the military by 2024.

"As threats to peace and security become increasingly complex, Canada and our government stand ready to step up," Trudeau said.

According to the announcement, Canada plans to reach NATO's budget goal by 2032. The government will also conduct a regular review of national defense police, including an additional update in 2028.

Earlier this year, Canada released a military spending plan titled "Our North, Strong and Free," outlining defense investments of $73 billion Canadian dollars ($53 billion). The funds focus on Arctic security and underwater surveillance capabilities, among other defense priorities.

Ottawa's defense spending projections arrived in tandem with Canada's pledge of $367 million in continued military assistance to Ukraine. The funds will support training for Ukraine's Armed Forces and F-16 pilots.