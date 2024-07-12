Skip to content
News Feed, Canada, NATO, NATO summit, Defense, Canadian aid to Ukraine
Canada to increase defense spending, hit 2% of GDP by 2032

by Abbey Fenbert July 12, 2024 5:34 AM 1 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C., on July 11, 2024. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada  will increase spending on national defense, aiming to hit the NATO target of two percent of GDP by the year 2032, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on July 11 at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

NATO set the two percent benchmark in 2014, following Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea. Member states agreed to spend two percent of their national GDP on the military by 2024.

"As threats to peace and security become increasingly complex, Canada and our government stand ready to step up," Trudeau said.

According to the announcement, Canada plans to reach NATO's budget goal by 2032. The government will also conduct a regular review of national defense police, including an additional update in 2028.

Earlier this year, Canada released a military spending plan titled "Our North, Strong and Free," outlining defense investments of $73 billion Canadian dollars ($53 billion). The funds focus on Arctic security and underwater surveillance capabilities, among other defense priorities.

Ottawa's defense spending projections arrived in tandem with Canada's pledge of $367 million in continued military assistance to Ukraine. The funds will support training for Ukraine's Armed Forces and F-16 pilots.

NATO affirms Ukraine’s ‘irreversible’ path toward membership, $43 billion in funding for next year
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg clarified Ukraine’s “irreversible” path toward NATO by emphasizing the alliance’s ongoing commitments to Kyiv “constitute a bridge to Ukraine’s membership.”
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Abbey Fenbert
