Governor: Over 300 children evacuated from Kupiansk

by Kris Parker August 29, 2023 4:40 AM 1 min read
Civilians, including a child, prepare to board an evacuation vehicle in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, in August 2023. (Photo via Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
More than 300 children have been evacuated from front-line areas in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district since Aug. 9, Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Aug. 28.

Ukrainian authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district on Aug 9.

According to Syniehubov, 718 civilians, including 178 children, left Kupiansk of their own accord to escape "constant shelling." Another 715, including 165 children, were evacuated.

Syniehubov reported that a total of 1,433 people, including 343 children, have been evacuated from dangerous areas since Aug. 9.

The evacuation orders came in response to an ongoing Russian offensive in the direction of Kupiansk. Russia has amassed around 110,000 soldiers along the Kupiansk-Lyman axis, according to Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Eastern Military Group.

The town was occupied by Russian forces from Feb. 27 to Sept. 10 of 2022.

Around 12,000 civilians are thought to require evacuation.

A mandatory evacuation of children has also been declared in two front-line districts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In Donetsk Oblast, another 89 children are awaiting evacuation.

Author: Kris Parker
