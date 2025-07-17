Become a member
News Feed

Cadet opens fire during training in northern Ukraine, killing two

1 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Cadet opens fire during training in northern Ukraine, killing two
AK-47 rifles are seen during a training session at a shooting range outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 12, 2023, amid the Russian invasion. (STR / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian military cadet opened fire with an assault rifle during a training exercise in northern Chernihiv Oblast, killing two instructors, on July 16, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing police and law enforcement sources.

The shooting occurred at a training ground operated by the Ukrainian Ground Forces. The motive for the attack remains unknown, and the cadet was detained under Ukraine's Criminal Procedure Code, police said in a statement.

Chernihiv Oblast, which borders Belarus and lies north of Kyiv, has hosted numerous military exercises since the full-scale Russian invasion began in 2022.

Initial reports of the incident emerged on social media late on July 16. While the Ground Forces Command has yet to issue an official comment, police have opened a criminal investigation under charges of premeditated murder. The case is being overseen by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Authorities said the cadet fired an automatic weapon at two military instructors during a live-fire training session. Both service members died from their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

WarUkrainemilitary trainingNational PoliceChernihiv OblastMurder
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

News Feed
Editors' Picks