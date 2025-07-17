Cadet opens fire during training in northern Ukraine, killing two

A Ukrainian military cadet opened fire with an assault rifle during a training exercise in northern Chernihiv Oblast, killing two instructors, on July 16, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing police and law enforcement sources.

The shooting occurred at a training ground operated by the Ukrainian Ground Forces. The motive for the attack remains unknown, and the cadet was detained under Ukraine's Criminal Procedure Code, police said in a statement.

Chernihiv Oblast, which borders Belarus and lies north of Kyiv, has hosted numerous military exercises since the full-scale Russian invasion began in 2022.

Initial reports of the incident emerged on social media late on July 16. While the Ground Forces Command has yet to issue an official comment, police have opened a criminal investigation under charges of premeditated murder. The case is being overseen by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Authorities said the cadet fired an automatic weapon at two military instructors during a live-fire training session. Both service members died from their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.