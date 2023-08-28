Deputy PM: Ukraine to announce mandatory evacuation of children from parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will announce later on Aug. 28 the mandatory evacuation of children from two front-line districts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said on television.

"Today we will have a meeting of the evacuation headquarters, where we will announce a mandatory evacuation of children from two districts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast: the Vasylivka and Polohy districts," Vereshchuk said.

"We have to evacuate 54 children from five settlements," she added.

The official noted that there is already mandatory evacuation of children underway in the Vovchansk community in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, as well as in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, there are 89 children still living in the front-line settlements of Donetsk Oblast after officials announced the mandatory evacuation of minors from nine settlements in the area earlier in August.

The evacuation of civilians from parts of the Kupiansk district was ordered in response to the growing concentration of Russian forces in the area since July.