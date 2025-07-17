Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russia's 'systematically important' banks discussing bailout within next year, Bloomberg reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Russia's 'systematically important' banks discussing bailout within next year, Bloomberg reports
The Russian flag flies above the headquarters of the Russian Central Bank in Moscow, Russia, on March 18, 2016. (Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Senior executives in at least three of Russia's "systematically important" banks have privately discussed asking for a state bailout within the next year if the quality of loans continues to deteriorate, Bloomberg reported on July 17, citing undisclosed official sources and documents.

Behind closed doors, some of Russia's biggest banks worry that far more of their loans could go sour than official figures indicate. If those fears materialize, the resulting losses could force them to raise the issue with the central bank and seek government support, Bloomberg wrote.

The Russian economy has been facing headwinds amid surging inflation driven by record defense spending and massive interest rates. The Kremlin has sought to downplay the concerns, despite mounting warnings from its own economists.

Elvira Nabiullina, the head of Russia's central bank, has maintained that the country's banking sector is "well capitalized," with official data from the central bank portraying a system in stable and healthy condition.

The central bank slashed the key interest rate from 21% to 20% on June 6 amid political pressure, the first time the rate was decreased since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Experts nevertheless warn that Russia's wartime drive could cause its economy to overheat, with Western sanctions and fluctuating oil prices presenting an additional challenge.

George Barros, Russia team lead at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), told the Kyiv Independent last month that Russian banks going into default could spark a broader financial crash.

"I suspect what will happen one day at the current rate is a Russian bank will have to default on its debt and that will trigger some sort of financial meltdown," he said.

Ukraine has urged its international partners to increase economic pressure on Russia through harsher sanctions, forcing it to accept a negotiated settlement.

Though long reluctant to adopt additional sanctions on Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump warned on July 14 that Washington would impose 100% "secondary" tariffs unless Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a deal within 50 days.

Ukraine’s new ground drones are hitting the battlefield in ever-increasing numbers
Ukraine’s use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) has accelerated in recent months, a development experts say could help ease pressure on infantry as Kyiv struggles with ongoing recruitment problems and losses. Ukraine’s first confirmed UGV — often referred to as ground drones — combat mission took place in December 2024, when the Charter Brigade used one in Kharkiv Oblast. It was the first time a homegrown UGV had participated in a full battlefield operation. Developments have come thick and f
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
RussiaRussian EconomyWarEconomyBusinessBanking
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks