Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Eastern Grouping: Russia ramps up offensive towards Lyman, Kupiansk with over 100,000 troops

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2023 1:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has concentrated over 100,000 troops in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction of the front in Kharkiv Oblast and Luhansk Oblast, Eastern Force Grouping press officer Illia Yevlash said on Aug. 27.

These troops have significantly intensified their rate of shelling and aistrikes against Ukrainian positions, according to Yevlash.

He said there are 45,000 soldiers specifically attacking towards Kupiansk and 48,000 towards Lyman.    

Both these towns had been occupied by Russian forces before being liberated last year.

In recent months, Russia has increased pressure on this part of the front. Troops near Kupiansk who spoke to the Kyiv Independent said that Russia was intensifying its offensive in the area.

British intelligence reported that Ukraine's counteroffensives to the south and around Bakhmut are putting Russian troops there under strain. However, around Lyman and Kupiansk, Russians are making progress.

Russia may try to advance towards the Oskil River and create a buffer zone for occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Pro-Russian sympathies make life harder for soldiers, cops in Kupiansk district
Editor’s note: Some soldiers, local police officers and residents of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, are not identified by name due to security concerns. All of the reporting and interviewing for this story was completed before the order was announced on Aug. 10 to evacuate 12,000 district reside…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
