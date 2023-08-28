Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: 89 children remain in front-line settlements in Donetsk Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert August 28, 2023 3:29 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian child on a train being evacuated from Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, in February 2023. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There are 89 children still living in front-line settlements in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a television broadcast on Aug. 27, according to Suspilne News.

Kyrylenko said local authorities are working to evacuate the children in the coming weeks.

"All services are working hard in the hottest areas, including Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts, and settlements along the front line," Kyrylenko said.

He also said that mandatory evacuation of children from the region has been in effect since August of 2022, and that "the government approved the decision to force evacuation" in March 2023.

On Aug. 5, officials announced the forced evacuation of 130 children from nine settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Kyrylenko said that persuading parents to leave their homes with their children has been difficult, but that authorities are working to get residents to cooperate.

"We tell the parents of children about the possible dire consequences of being under fire, and if they refuse to evacuate, they are warned about administrative and criminal liability," Kyrylenko said.

Mandatory evacuations have been carried out in multiple regions of Ukraine as Russia's full-scale invasion continues into its second year.

Inching forward in Bakhmut counteroffensive, Ukraine’s hardened units look ahead to long, grim war
Editor’s note: Though the commanders quoted in this story are public figures, the other soldiers are identified by first names and callsigns only due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST — In a wide field in Donetsk Oblast, the silence of what would otherwise be a sleepy August afternoon is broken
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.