Moldovan president rejects Nobel Peace Prize nomination, says Ukrainian POWs deserve it instead

Moldovan President Maia Sandu gives a press conference at the presidential palace in Chișinău, Moldova, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Kay Nietfeld / Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu rejected a proposal to nominate her for the Nobel Peace Prize on Feb. 5, saying the honor belongs to Ukrainian prisoners of war and others who risk or give their lives for peace.

Sandu's remarks came on the same day Ukraine secured the return of 157 prisoners of war from Russian captivity in its first exchange with Moscow in nearly five months.

"I am grateful that people are paying attention to our country and value our courage and resilience, but many people have been nominated for this prize," Sandu told Moldovan broadcaster TV8.

"Today, I was watching Ukrainian (prisoners of war) who returned home from Russia, and these are the people who deserve the Peace Prize."

The nomination proposal was put forward by Arild Hermstad, a member of Norway's parliament, who said Sandu merited consideration for her role in defending peace and the rule of law.

Hermstad described her as being "at the forefront of defending democracy in Europe."

Sandu said that the true heroes are those who sacrifice their lives or put themselves in danger for peace in their own countries, adding that she hopes peace will come to the region as soon as possible.

Since taking office, Sandu has positioned Moldova firmly on a pro-European course, advocating closer ties with the European Union while pushing back against Russian influence. She has repeatedly condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine and voiced support for Kyiv.

Moldova, a small landlocked country between Ukraine and Romania, has faced heightened security and political pressure since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sandu's pro-European Action and Solidarity Party won parliamentary elections in 2025 amid concerns over potential Russian interference.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

