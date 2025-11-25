0 out of 25,000

Tuesday, November 25, 2025
War

Romania detects 2 drone incursions during large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine

by Asami Terajima
Polish armoured vehicles and soldiers march through the city during the annual military parade in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 15, 2025. Delegations from Romania, France, and the U.K. also took part in this year's parade. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Russian drone flew breached Romania airspace during a mass missile and drone attack on Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force said Nov. 25.

Romania, a NATO and EU member state bordering Ukraine, said it detected two drone incursions on the morning of Nov. 25.

Romania's Ministry of National Defense said two German Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft were scrambled to intercept the drones around 6:30 a.m. local time in Tulcea County, and two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft took off in another border area in Galați County an hour later. It added that the F-16 aircraft had a radar contact with a drone at around 7:50 a.m. local time.

No injuries or damage were reported in Romania at the time of publication. The Romanian ministry did not specify whether the drone was Russian.

This latest drone crossing into a NATO member state, following a series of similar incidents comes as countries near Ukraine, such as Poland, the Baltic states and Romania, heighten security amid fears the war could spill into their territories. Repeated Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in southern Ukraine near Romania have also kept Bucharest on alert.

The Ukrainian Air Force did not provide further information, including the type of drone and its alleged flight path.

Earlier in September, another Russian drone flew into Romania's airspace but its aircraft did not shoot it down and it eventually turned back toward Ukraine, Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu told Antena 3 CNN. The drone crossed into Romania during a Russian attack on Ukraine, penetrating about 10 kilometers (six miles) and remaining in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

