Military helicopter training crash kills 2

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 1, 2024 10:37 PM 1 min read
Illustrative image of a Mi-2 military helicopter landing at Pruszcz Gdanski airport in Poland on 14 June, 2019 (Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A helicopter training crash killed both crew members on board, the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in Kharkiv said on Sept. 1.

The university did not disclose where the crash took place or name the two crew members.

"Investigators, specialized experts, and specialists of the special commission of the Defense Ministry are working at the scene of the incident," the university said.

The university and the helicopter's military unit will contribute information to establish the cause of the crash, the university added.

"We express our condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased."

In July, a first-year cadet at the same university was killed in a training flight of a Ukrainian-made K-10 Swift aircraft.

Ukraine’s Air Force announces death of pilot after WSJ reports F-16 crash
Ukraine’s Air Force announced on Aug. 29 that a pilot had been killed during Russia’s mass attack on Aug. 26, shortly after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that one of the recently delivered F-16 jets had been destroyed in a crash on the same day.
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
