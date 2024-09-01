Military helicopter training crash kills 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A helicopter training crash killed both crew members on board, the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in Kharkiv said on Sept. 1.

The university did not disclose where the crash took place or name the two crew members.

"Investigators, specialized experts, and specialists of the special commission of the Defense Ministry are working at the scene of the incident," the university said.

The university and the helicopter's military unit will contribute information to establish the cause of the crash, the university added.

"We express our condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased."

In July, a first-year cadet at the same university was killed in a training flight of a Ukrainian-made K-10 Swift aircraft.