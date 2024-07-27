Skip to content
News Feed, Aircraft, Ukraine, Crash, Ukrainian Air Force, Pilot
Kharkiv Air Force University cadet dies during training flight

by Kateryna Denisova July 28, 2024 1:20 AM 1 min read
A К-10 Swift aircraft. (DoroshenkoE/Wikipeda)
A Ukrainian first-year cadet at the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in Kharkiv crashed during a training flight on July 27, the university reported.

The cadet, whose name has not been released, was flying a Ukrainian-made K-10 Swift aircraft.

Investigators, experts, and specialists of Ukraine's Air Force are working at the scene. The circumstances and location of the crash have not been disclosed.

"The causes of the crash are being determined... The university management is fully cooperating with the investigation," the university said.

In 2020, an An-26 aircraft of Ukraine's Armed Forces crashed during a training flight near the town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast with 27 people on board. Twenty six of them — cadets of the Kharkiv National Air Force University and officers — died.

There are six defendants in the case, including Serhii Drozdov, then commander of Ukraine's Air Force, and former head of the university Oleksandr Turinskyi.

They are accused of negligent attitude to military service and violation of flight rules or preparation for them. If proven guilty, the former military officers may face up to 15 years in prison.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
