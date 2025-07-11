Inside Ukraine’s drone industry: opportunities and challenges for Western partners

The role and capabilities of uncrewed systems are evolving rapidly. KI Insights invites you to an exclusive off-the-record briefing on the latest technologies, tactics, and trends shaping the drone war — and the emerging opportunities for international partners and investors in this fast-growing sector.

Drawing on sources ranging from the trenches of Donbas to the Presidential Office, we will examine how tactical and strategic drone operations are redefining both the battlefield and the defense-tech landscape.

This briefing features insights from the newly launched Ukrainian defense tech catalogue — a first-of-its-kind publication co-produced by KI Insights and Tech Force in UA. It will be led by KI Insights Director Jakub Parusinski, and Analyst Mykolaj Suchy. The presentation will offer a comprehensive overview of current developments in technology, production capacity, internal politics, and the critical role of Western support.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, July 24.

Time: 18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 in Brussels, 16:00 in London, 11:00 in Washington D.C.)

Expected duration – 1 hour 30 minutes.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights and a candid Q&A session.

How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

Access: This event is for subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from Kyiv Independent membership.

While this event is exclusive to KI Insights subscribers, we are sharing the announcement publicly — because staying informed is essential in these uncertain times.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free.

For security reasons, we require time for vetting before accepting new subscribers and sharing access details. We prioritize trust and confidentiality — thank you for your understanding.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar:

For Google Calendar, click here .

. For Outlook Calendar, click here.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected]

KI Insights Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.



