Media: SBU searches home of lawmaker suspected of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted a search in the residence of pro-Russian lawmaker Nestor Shufrych, Ukrainska Pravda (UP) reported on Sept. 15, citing its sources in law enforcement.

The New Voice said that the lawmaker, elected for the now-banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, is suspected of treason. However, the outlet's sources in the SBU did not confirm whether Shufrych was detained.

Ukrinform reported that according to its sources in the Security Service, the search led to the discovery of a document dated July 2014 outlining a scheme for the "autonomy" of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, suggesting they should hold separate elections and form their own government structures.

The document was signed by Shufrych and by Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician who had been detained by the authorities last year and exchanged for Ukrainian military prisoners.

The SBU officers also discovered prohibited Russian awards and symbols during the search, including St. George's ribbons, medals, and Russian military uniforms, UP reported, publishing photos of the search provided by a law enforcement source.

According to the New Voice, Shufrych is under suspicion of working with Volodymyr Sivkovych, the former deputy chairman of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council and an agent of Russian intelligence.

Sivkovych was charged with treason in July last year. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the former official cooperated with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in carrying out "intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine." He is currently in hiding in Russia.

Earlier on Sept. 15, media reports emerged claiming that Shufrych had been detained at his home in the Kozyn village, Kyiv Oblast, but this information has not been confirmed.

Shufrych was temporarily detained earlier in March 2022 by the Territorial Defense, reportedly when taking pictures of a military checkpoint in Kyiv.