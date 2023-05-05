Media: Explosions heard in Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard at around 12:50 a.m. on May 6 in Dnipro, Suspilne news outlet reported.

The air raid alert went off in the city at 12:41 a.m.

Overnight on May 5, Russia shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging 10 homes, fences, and an outbuilding.

On May 3, Russian forces launched a drone attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. An administrative building in Dnipro was damaged as a result of the attack.

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak, Ukrainian air defense shot down seven out of eight Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 3.