Russia shells, launches drones at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight

Ukraine's military shot down two drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on May 5, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

Russian forces also shelled the city of Nikopol, located across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Due to the shelling, 10 homes, fences, and an outbuilding were damaged. A power line and two gas pipelines were broken, Lysak said. No casualties were reported.

A Russian drone attack on May 3 damaged an administrative building in the oblast's regional capital of Dnipro.

Earlier, on April 30, A 48-year-old man was killed as a result of a Russian heavy artillery attack on Nikopol.