Russia launches drone attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure

An administrative building in Dnipro was damaged when Russia launched another drone attack overnight on May 3, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak wrote.

According to Lysak, Ukrainian air defense shot down seven Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. However, one drone hit the administration building.

There were no casualties, Lysak wrote.

A total of 26 drones were launched at Ukraine overnight on May 3 from the north in Russia's western Bryansk Oblast and from the south on the eastern coast of the Azov Sea, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down 21 out of 26 drones.

Russia has been using the "kamikaze" drones supplied by Iran since mid-fall 2022 in coordination with missile strikes to try and overwhelm Ukraine's air defense systems.