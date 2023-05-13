Mayor: Russian overnight drone attack injures 11 in Khmelnytskyi

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's overnight drone attack on Khmelnytskyi injured 11 people, Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksander Symchyshyn said on national television on May 13.

According to the mayor, first responders are still working on putting out a fire at a critical facility targeted by Russia's attack in Khmelnytskyi, a city in western Ukraine.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made kamikaze Shahed drones to attack cities across Ukraine overnight on May 13, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Ukraine's military managed to down 17 of them.

The Air Force also downed one Russian reconnaissance drone, Orlan 10, according to the report.

Residential buildings, educational, medical institutions, and administrative buildings, were damaged in Khmelnytskyi as a result of the attack, Semchyshyn said.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that explosions were heard in the region in the early hours of May 13.

Three people were injured due to the Russian strike on Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine, in the early hours of May 13, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on Telegram.

First responders have been called to the site of the attack, according to the mayor. One wounded civilian has been taken to the hospital. Two other civilians received medical help at the scene.