Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Mayor: Russian overnight drone attack injures 11 in Khmelnytskyi

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2023 11:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's overnight drone attack on Khmelnytskyi injured 11 people, Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksander Symchyshyn said on national television on May 13.

According to the mayor, first responders are still working on putting out a fire at a critical facility targeted by Russia's attack in Khmelnytskyi, a city in western Ukraine.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made kamikaze Shahed drones to attack cities across Ukraine overnight on May 13, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Ukraine's military managed to down 17 of them.

The Air Force also downed one Russian reconnaissance drone, Orlan 10, according to the report.

Residential buildings, educational, medical institutions, and administrative buildings, were damaged in Khmelnytskyi as a result of the attack, Semchyshyn said.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that explosions were heard in the region in the early hours of May 13.

Three people were injured due to the Russian strike on Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine,  in the early hours of May 13, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on Telegram.

First responders have been called to the site of the attack, according to the mayor. One wounded civilian has been taken to the hospital. Two other civilians received medical help at the scene.

How repurposed Russian air defense missiles expose holes in Ukraine’s sky
Russia’s missile strike on Jan. 14 caught Kyiv residents off-guard. After nearly a year of Moscow’s repeated attacks, something unusual happened: The explosions sounded before the air raid alert went off, which is rarely the case in what is believed to be the most protected city in Ukraine.
Kyiv IndependentStanislav Storozhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.