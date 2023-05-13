Air Force downs 17 out of 21 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia sent 21 Iranian-made kamikaze Shahed drones to attack cities across Ukraine overnight on May 13, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Ukraine's military managed to down 17 of them.

The Air Force also downed one Russian reconnaissance drone, Orlan 10, according to the report.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported on May 13 that Ukraine’s air defense had shot down all Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russian forces toward the capital.

Four drones, however, hit targets elsewhere in Ukraine.

A drone attack hit infrastructure facilities in Khmelnytskyi, a city in the west of Ukraine. Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Semchyshyn wrote on Telegram on May 13 that some people were injured, without specifying the number of casualties.

Residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, as well as administrative buildings, were damaged as a result of the attack, Semchyshyn said.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that explosions were heard in the region in the early hours of May 13.

Three people were injured due to the Russian strike on Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine, in the early hours of May 13, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on Telegram.

First responders have been called to the site of the attack, according to the mayor. One wounded civilian has been taken to the hospital. Two other civilians received medical help at the scene.