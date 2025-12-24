'May he perish,' — Zelensky voices Ukrainians' wish in his Christmas Eve address

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation on Christmas Eve, recalling a traditional belief that "the heavens open" on this night and that Ukrainians make a single wish.

"'May he perish,' each of us may think to ourselves," Zelensky said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "But when we turn to God, of course, we ask for something greater."

"We ask for peace for Ukraine. We fight for it. And we pray for it. And we deserve it," Zelensky said. He added that Ukrainians wish for every family to live in harmony and for every child to rejoice in gifts, smiles, and faith in goodness and miracles.

Zelensky also expressed hope that goodness and truth would prevail: "That there may be a victory of peace. That there may be us. And that there may be Ukraine."

His remarks came as Russia continued to strike Ukraine in the days leading up to the holidays.

In the latest attack on Dec. 23, at least three people were killed and 12 others injured. The assault, which involved at least 635 Russian drones and 38 missiles, once again targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving the western Rivne, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts "almost completely without electricity," according to the Energy Ministry.

"On the eve of Christmas, the Russians once again showed who they truly are. Massive shelling, hundreds of ‘shaheds,’ ballistic missiles, Kinzhal strikes – everything was used," Zelensky said. "This is how the godless strike. This is how those act who have absolutely nothing in common with Christianity or with anything human."

"But we are holding on. We support one another. And today, we pray for everyone on the front line – that they return alive. For all those in captivity – that they come home. For all our fallen heroes who defended Ukraine at the cost of their lives."

Read Zelensky's full address here.