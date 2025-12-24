KI logo
War

'May he perish,' — Zelensky voices Ukrainians' wish in his Christmas Eve address

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
'May he perish,' — Zelensky voices Ukrainians' wish in his Christmas Eve address
President Volodymyr Zelensky address the nation on Christmas Eve in Kyiv, (President Volodymyr Zelensky)

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation on Christmas Eve, recalling a traditional belief that "the heavens open" on this night and that Ukrainians make a single wish.

"'May he perish,' each of us may think to ourselves," Zelensky said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "But when we turn to God, of course, we ask for something greater."

"We ask for peace for Ukraine. We fight for it. And we pray for it. And we deserve it," Zelensky said. He added that Ukrainians wish for every family to live in harmony and for every child to rejoice in gifts, smiles, and faith in goodness and miracles.

Zelensky also expressed hope that goodness and truth would prevail: "That there may be a victory of peace. That there may be us. And that there may be Ukraine."

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

What’s holding up Ukraine-US peace plan: Territories, nuclear plant remain unresolved
As President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled details of a U.S.-Ukraine draft peace plan on Dec. 24, aimed at ending Russia’s full-scale war, two key provisions remain unresolved. The disagreements center on provisions 12 and 14 of the 20-point proposal. Both deal with issues Kyiv calls existential: territories and the future of critical infrastructure. The Kyiv Independent breaks down where negotiations are stalling and what Ukraine is offering instead. Zelensky reveals full 20-point peace plan d
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

His remarks came as Russia continued to strike Ukraine in the days leading up to the holidays.

In the latest attack on Dec. 23, at least three people were killed and 12 others injured. The assault, which involved at least 635 Russian drones and 38 missiles, once again targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving the western Rivne, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts "almost completely without electricity," according to the Energy Ministry.

"On the eve of Christmas, the Russians once again showed who they truly are. Massive shelling, hundreds of ‘shaheds,’ ballistic missiles, Kinzhal strikes – everything was used," Zelensky said. "This is how the godless strike. This is how those act who have absolutely nothing in common with Christianity or with anything human."

"But we are holding on. We support one another. And today, we pray for everyone on the front line – that they return alive. For all those in captivity – that they come home. For all our fallen heroes who defended Ukraine at the cost of their lives."

Become a member – go ad‑free

Read Zelensky's full address here.

UkraineVladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyRussiaRussian attack
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, December 24
Video
Why Russia sent Ukrainian children to North Korea, explained.

The Kyiv Independent’s Myroslava Chauin speaks with Kateryna Rashevska, a legal expert at the Regional Center for Human Rights and a children’s rights activist, about evidence that Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories were transferred to a children’s camp in North Korea.

Wednesday, December 24
Show More

Editors' Picks