War

Explosions heard in multiple cities as Russian missiles, drones target energy infrastructure in western Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat
Illustrative image: A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched large-scale missile and drone attacks on multiple Ukrainian cities overnight on Dec. 23, primarily targeting energy infrastructure in the country's far-western regions.

Explosions were heard in the western cities of Rivne, in the communities of Burshtyn and Rohatyn, both located in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, as well as on the outskirts of the city of Cherkasy, public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

Air raid alerts were activated in almost all regions of the country as Ukraine's Air Force warned of the launch of hundreds of drones and dozens Russian missiles.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said that emergency power outages have been implemented in several regions across the country amid Russia's targeting of energy infrastructure.

"As soon as the security situation allows, rescue teams and energy specialists will begin addressing the consequences of the attack to restore electricity supply in the regions as quickly as possible," the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused or whether there have been any casualties.

The attack comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukrainians should brace for mass Russian missile and drone strikes over the Christmas period.

"It is (the Russians') nature to make some kind of massive strike on our Christmas. We are again raising the issue of air defense and the protection of our communities, especially on December 23, 24, and 25," Zelensky said on Dec. 22 in comments reported by Suspilne.

Russia rejected a Christmas truce because it could give Ukraine a temporary respite, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Dec. 16.

Peskov's comment came after numerous temporary truces on religious holidays, including those initiated by Moscow, were previously broken by Russian forces.

Russian forces have regularly attacked Ukrainian cities in recent months amid U.S. efforts to negotiate the end of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Despite multiple rounds of negotiations, the fate of ongoing peace talks remains uncertain amid Moscow's refusal to budge from its maximalist demands in Ukraine.

Tuesday, December 23
