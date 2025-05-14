As ceasefire talks loom, most Ukrainians oppose elections without full peace deal with Russia

Ukraine's underground storage facilities are currently using 19.4% of their capacity. Almost 32%, or 2.79 bcm, less gas is available in the storages than in the previous year, according to the estimates.
The majority of Ukrainians, 71%, do not support holding elections before a full peace deal, even in the case of a ceasefire and security guarantees, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on May 14.
"He'd like me to be there, and that's a possibility. ... I don't know that he would be there if I'm not there. We're going to find out," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling to Qatar, Reuters reported.
Trump has long demanded that NATO allies increase their military spending, previously calling for the alliance to raise its benchmark from 2% to 5% of GDP.
Two of the suspects were reportedly detained over the weekend, and the third on May 13, during police raids in Germany and Switzerland.
More than 1,000 Russian government entities and 1,200 private companies are involved in the economy of occupied Mariupol, a major southeastern city occupied by Russia after it invaded Ukraine in 2022, according to a research paper published on May 14.
This marks Zelensky's highest trust rating recorded by KIIS since December 2023, when he enjoyed the confidence of 77% of respondents.
The measures target almost 200 ships of Russia's "shadow fleet," 30 companies involved in sanctions evasion, 75 sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.
The government has approved "reform roadmaps in the rule of law, public administration, and democratic institutions, as well as Ukraine’s negotiation position," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
The statement did not name the ex-official by name, but details of the case indicate it relates to Oleh Hladkovsky, a former deputy secretary of Ukraine's top security body who has been wanted since mid-April.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
"Trump needs to believe that Putin actually lies," Zelensky told journalists in Kyiv. "And we should do our part. Sensibly approach this issue, to show that it’s not us that is slowing down the process."
Ukraine's air defense shot down 80 drones, while another 42 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
As ceasefire talks loom, most Ukrainians oppose elections without full peace deal with Russia
The majority of Ukrainians, 71%, do not support holding elections before a full peace deal, even in the case of a ceasefire and security guarantees, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on May 14.
The institute conducted the survey ahead of potential ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey.
President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Turkey on May 15 to launch the first direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022, though the Kremlin has not revealed whether the Russian leader would attend himself.
According to the survey, most of the respondents believe that elections must be held only after a peace agreement and a complete end to the war.
Some 25% of Ukrainians say that elections should be held already after a potential ceasefire or even immediately. This figure has increased by 6% since March 2025.
In the meantime, the number of respondents who believe that elections should be held only after the war is completely over has decreased from 78% to 71%.
Kyiv and its partners have called upon Russia to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12 – a proposal Moscow has ignored.
The majority of respondents across all Ukrainian regions spoke out against holding elections before a peace deal, though the western regions had the highest number of opponents. The poll was conducted between May 2 and May 12 among 1,010 citizens over 18 years of age living in the territories controlled by Ukraine.
Russian propaganda has widely used the issue of elections in Ukraine to discredit the Ukrainian leadership. Mocow has claimed that Zelensky is no longer a legitimate president, as his first term was originally meant to end on May 20, 2024.
Russia's full-scale invasion and the subsequent declaration of martial law in Ukraine meant elections have been impossible to hold, and Zelensky's term has been extended, something constitutional lawyers say is allowed under Ukrainian law.
Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed a resolution on Feb. 25 to hold elections after "a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace is secured" in the country.