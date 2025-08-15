Macron, Zelensky agree to meet after Alaska summit

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Volodymyr Zelensky have agreed to meet after the Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, French news channel BFMTV reported on Aug. 15, citing Macron's office.

The agreement reportedly came after Macron and Zelensky exchanged messages in the hours before the Trump-Putin meeting.

The Elysee Palace described the dialogue between the two leaders as "close and constant" but did not provide a specific date or location for the follow-up meeting.

Zelensky traveled to Germany on Aug. 13 and the United Kingdom on Aug. 14 to consult with European allies.

After talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Zelensky held a video call with Trump and European leaders on Aug. 13. In the U.K., Zelensky held in-person talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

After the Russian president's arrival, Trump is expected to personally welcome Putin at the U.S. military Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

Discussions will include a working breakfast and negotiations in a "five-on-five" format, covering Ukraine, global security, and economic cooperation.

Zelensky has not been invited to the summit, raising concerns in Kyiv and across Europe that the U.S. and Russia could strike a deal without Ukraine's direct input.

Trump has described the meeting as a "feel-out" session and indicated a possible subsequent trilateral meeting with Zelensky depending on the outcomes.