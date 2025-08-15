Become a member
News Feed

Macron, Zelensky agree to meet after Alaska summit

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Macron, Zelensky agree to meet after Alaska summit
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a summit for a “coalition of the willing” at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on March 27, 2025. (Ludovic Marin / Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Volodymyr Zelensky have agreed to meet after the Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, French news channel BFMTV reported on Aug. 15, citing Macron's office.

The agreement reportedly came after Macron and Zelensky exchanged messages in the hours before the Trump-Putin meeting.

The Elysee Palace described the dialogue between the two leaders as "close and constant" but did not provide a specific date or location for the follow-up meeting.

Zelensky traveled to Germany on Aug. 13 and the United Kingdom on Aug. 14 to consult with European allies.

After talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Zelensky held a video call with Trump and European leaders on Aug. 13. In the U.K., Zelensky held in-person talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

After the Russian president's arrival, Trump is expected to personally welcome Putin at the U.S. military Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

Discussions will include a working breakfast and negotiations in a "five-on-five" format, covering Ukraine, global security, and economic cooperation.

Zelensky has not been invited to the summit, raising concerns in Kyiv and across Europe that the U.S. and Russia could strike a deal without Ukraine's direct input.

Trump has described the meeting as a "feel-out" session and indicated a possible subsequent trilateral meeting with Zelensky depending on the outcomes.

Article image
Ukraine Russia United States France Emmanuel Macron Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Alaska
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

