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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,332,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by Dominic Culverwell, The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,332,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire the Ukrainian artillery piece 'Bohdana' from their artillery position in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine, on Aug. 31, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,332,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 2.

The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,906 tanks, 24,500 armored combat vehicles, 93,274 vehicles and fuel tanks, 41,117 artillery systems, 1,763 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,357 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 267,589 drones, 4,579 cruise missiles, 33 ships and boats, two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
UkraineRussiaRussian lossesCasualtiesUkrainian armed forcesRussian armed forces

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