Russian attacks kill 2, injure 30 in Ukraine

Russian attacks have killed at least two civilians and injured 30 in Ukraine over the last day, Ukrainian officials said on May 2.

In Kharkiv, an overnight Russian drone attack hit an apartment block, injuring two men and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov reported on May 2. Another 16 people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian attacks on civilian areas, including a teenage boy, he added.

Russia also targeted numerous businesses, homes, critical facilities and energy infrastructure over the last day, he said.

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured as Russian forces hit an apartment building, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported. Over the last day, Russian troops struck the region 20 times with drones and artillery, he added.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian shelling tore through homes and businesses, injuring one person, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Ukraine evacuated 450 people, including 84 children, from the region, he added.

As the Kyiv Independent previously reported, the worst attack over the last day was in Kherson. A Russian drone hit a bus, killing at least two people and injuring seven.

Russian forces also attacked critical infrastructure across central and southern Ukraine overnight, including in Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts. Damage was reported at ports and energy facilities.

Russian troops launched 163 drones of various types, with Ukrainian forces downing or disabling 142 of them, according to Ukraine's Air Force.