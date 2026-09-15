US envoy arrives in Belarus as US seeks prisoner releases, path to unfreeze assets

U.S. Special Envoy John Coale arrived in Minsk on Sep. 15 for a meeting with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko amid tightening diplomatic relations with Moscow's closest ally.

Their meeting is expected to focus on the release of political prisoners in exchange for further easing of U.S. sanctions, as well as conversations surrounding nuclear materials, reopening of embassies, and potential U.S. purchase of potash fertilizer.

Coale said the U.S. has urged banks to unfreeze Belarusian assets and is working on a mechanism to make their release possible. Washington had previously linked the issue to ongoing talks and the release of political prisoners.

This is Coale's first visit in six months, as previously the U.S. envoy was successful in securing the release of hundreds of political prisoners in return for softening sanctions.

In March 2026, Coale said a broader deal with Minsk could include sanctions relief and the restoration of diplomatic relations. Lukashenko had said the U.S. had proposed a "big deal" with Belarus.

"We would like to realize the goal of normalizing the relationship… the things that normal countries do between themselves," Coale said in an interview with the Kyiv Independent.

Lukashenko is often seen as Moscow's most loyal ally, especially since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Belarus has previously allowed Russian forces to use its territory and infrastructure in its war against Ukraine.

The U.S. envoy's visit comes after another Trump envoy, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, failed to reach any significant breakthrough during their visit to Moscow and Kyiv.