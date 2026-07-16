'Looking forward to welcoming them back' — International Handball body lifts Russian, Belarusian ban following IOC decision

The Council of the International Handball Federation (IHF) on July 15 provisionally lifted its ban on Russian and Belarusian teams and officials, allowing them to return to international competitions.

The sports body said its decision, which comes into effect immediately, aligns with International Olympic Committee's (IOC) latest recommendations, just one week after the IOC announced it was lifting its own prohibitions against Russia and Belarus.

The IHF's decision formally lift the prohibition of all teams, officials, referees, lecturers and experts from taking part in IHF sanctioned competitions. The ban was initially imposed in March 2022, just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"(T)he IHF looks forward to welcoming them back into the international handball community and hopes that, with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, the necessary steps will be taken to ensure a timely and effective return," the body said in a news release.

The IHF added that the "full reintegration may require a transitional period" for both countries national teams, without specifying a timeline for the process.

Despite the decision, the IHF said they continue to "stand in solidarity with Ukraine."

"It is the IHF’s sincere hope that the conflict will soon come to an end, paving the way for a return to peace, the restoration of normal sporting relations and the resumption of peaceful international cooperation," the release added.

Since the start of the full-scale war in 2022, hundreds of athletes and coaches have been killed and numerous sports facilities damaged or destroyed in Russian attacks.

The move comes as international sports bodies have gradually eased some restrictions on Russian athletes since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, although participation in many competitions remains subject to neutral status or sport-specific rules.

Following the IOC's decision, nine European countries urged the European Commission to halt funding programs for international sports organizations allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete.

The IOC's decision to lift the ban on Russia was broadly denounced in Ukraine and across the EU.

read also As sports bodies reopens door to Russia, 9 EU countries back cutting funding to IOC



