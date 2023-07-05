Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Lithuanian President: Ukraine likely to receive a lot but not all it expects at NATO summit

by Martin Fornusek July 5, 2023 2:50 PM 1 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda (left), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (center), and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during the European leaders' visit to Kyiv on June 28, 2023. (Source: President Zelensky's Office)
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda told LRT on July 5 that, while it will likely not get everything it's hoping for, Ukraine will not be disappointed at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

"I have a feeling that we will find wording that will not disappoint Ukrainians and will state more than we are used to saying," Nausėda said.

He added that he can not say whether Ukraine will receive an invitation to join NATO after the war in one form or another as discussions on the subject are ongoing.

"There are definitely not one, not two, not even four countries that would like a broader statement, and right now, there is a dialogue between such countries and more cautious countries, and I hope it will end in a mutually acceptable way," the president said.

Lithuania's head of state also said that individual states will present their own aid packages for Ukraine at the summit.

Ukraine applied to join NATO in September 2022. While acknowledging the country cannot enter the Alliance before the end of the war, Ukrainian leadership has repeatedly called for a "clear signal" on the membership from the Allies during the upcoming summit on July 11-12.

The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

