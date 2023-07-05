Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Estonian PM: Security commitments 'blur' Ukraine NATO membership talks

by Martin Fornusek July 5, 2023 11:33 AM 2 min read
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after their meeting in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on April 24, 2023. (Photo: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Discussions on bilateral security commitments to Ukraine may "blur" the talks on the country's NATO membership, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told the Financial Times on July 5.

Instead, Kallas called for "practical, concrete steps" for Ukraine on its path to Alliance membership.

NATO members remain divided on the issue of Ukraine's accession ahead of the July summit in Vilnius.

Some Allies, mainly in Central and Eastern Europe, call for a clear proposal to be presented to Kyiv at the meeting, even including a simplified accession process, while others prefer long-term security guarantees that would deter future Russian aggression, short of a clear invitation.

France indicated it is ready to provide such guarantees, comparing it to an "Israeli-style" security agreement. At a June 29 summit in Brussels, the EU leaders made a pledge to long-term security commitments to Ukraine.

These guarantees mainly translate to commitments to future weapons shipments, financial aid, and training programs.

According to Kallas, this is simply a continuation of what the Allies are already doing, and it does not give Ukraine any additional guarantees.

"The war will not be there when the deterrence is credible," the prime minister said.

Kallas said in the interview that some countries avoid certain steps due to fears of Russia's nuclear arsenal. Estonia's head of government called for the partners not to be intimidated by Moscow's terrorism threats.

Ukraine applied to join NATO in September 2022. While acknowledging the country cannot enter the Alliance before the end of the war, Ukrainian leadership has repeatedly called for a "clear signal" on the membership from the Allies during the upcoming summit.

Polish, Lithuanian presidents back Ukraine’s NATO membership ahead of Vilnius summit
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky met his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts, Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nausėda, in Kyiv on June 28, to discuss military support and Ukraine’s NATO aspirations.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek


Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.