Lawmakers fail to summon ministers for explanation of Ukraine-US minerals deal

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 27, 2025 7:16 PM 1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on August 23, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian lawmakers failed to secure enough votes on Feb. 27 to summon ministers for an explanation of the mineral agreement with the U.S. approved by the Cabinet.

On Feb. 26, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved the decision to sign the deal.

The agreement, which is expected to be signed in Washington on Feb. 28, establishes a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

The final version of the agreement excludes revenue streams already contributing to Ukraine's budget and drops an earlier U.S. demand for a $500 billion claim over Ukraine’s resources.

A proposal to summon Shmyhal and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for questioning on the deal fell short, with only 138 lawmakers voting to summon the prime minister and 125 supporting a hearing for Svyrydenko.

While media have published the agreement's text, a separate agreement will outline further details, including the structure of the Investment Fund for Recovery.

Zelensky confirmed in his evening address on Feb. 26 that he will meet Trump on Feb. 28 to finalize the deal.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
