Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Latvia, Ukraine, Drones, War, drone coalition
Edit post

Latvia sending 500 more drones to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova July 22, 2024 9:25 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Riga has prepared a batch of more than 500 drones to be sent to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on July 22.

Earlier this month, Riga announced it would send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).

Spruds shared photos on X showing a number of packed boxes that read "drone coalition." When the drones are expected in Ukraine wasn't mentioned by Spruds.

Latvia and the U.K. are the leaders of the international coalition established to supply Ukraine with drones, which became a crucial capability on Ukrainian battlefields.

The Czech Republic joined the initiative on July 11, bringing the total number of coalition members to 16.

Spruds announced back in May that the Latvian government would invest around 20 million euros ($22 million) in the drone coalition this year, and a similar sum to the development of Latvia's own drone capabilities.

Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, aiming to produce at least 1 million drones in 2024. Kyiv employs long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting military infrastructure such as airfields and logistics, as well as oil refineries and depots.

Ukraine may have surpassed Russia in number of drones, commander says
“In terms of the number of drones, we are clearly not losing, and we may have even surpassed (Russia),” said Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:25 PM

Latvia sending 500 more drones to Ukraine.

Riga has prepared a batch of more than 500 drones to be sent to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on July 22. Earlier this month, Riga announced it would send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years.

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
3:57 PM

EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.