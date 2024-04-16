Latvia to send first batch of drones to Ukraine as part of drone coalition

This audio is created with AI assistance

Riga will deliver its first batch of drones to Ukraine within the framework of the Latvian-led drone coalition, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina told reporters on April 16, Delfi reported.

Drone warfare is a significant part of Ukraine's war with Russia. As Ukraine enters its third year of war amid weapons shortages and uncertainties over Western aid, Russia has intensified drone and missile strikes against civilian targets and critical infrastructure.

Latvia's Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that this batch will be Latvia's first important contribution to the drone coalition. Silina said earlier this month that Riga would soon deliver 1 million euros ($1.1 million) worth of drones to Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Latvian defense ministers announced this year that Latvia would lead a coalition of more than 20 countries to send "thousands" of drones to Ukraine. The coalition, now co-led with the United Kingdom, includes Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark.

Latvia plans to allocate at least 10 million euros ($10.6 million) per year for the development of the drone coalition.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced that Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada agreed to supply Ukraine with drones, while Lithuania will allocate additional funds for first-person view (FPV) drone production.

Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, aiming to produce 1 million drones in 2024.