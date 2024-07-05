Latvia to send over 2,500 drones to Ukraine in July, ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Riga will send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine this month, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million), the Latvian Defense Ministry announced on July 5.

The first batch of 300 drones is expected to be transferred to Kyiv "in the coming days," the ministry said.

Latvia and the U.K. are the leaders of the international coalition established to supply Ukraine with drones, which have become a crucial capability on Ukrainian battlefields.

"Together with the members of the international drone coalition, we are continuously working to deliver combat drones of various capacities to Ukraine in accordance with the current needs and testing requirements of Ukraine's army," Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said.

In addition, Riga is investing in the further development of drone technology, the minister added. The 2,500 drones promised for Ukraine were produced by seven Latvian companies.

Spruds announced back in May that the Latvian government would invest around 20 million euros ($22 million) in the drone coalition this year, and a similar sum to the development of Latvia's own drone capabilities.

Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, aiming to produce at least 1 million drones in 2024. Kyiv employs long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting military infrastructure such as airfields and logistics, as well as oil refineries and depots.