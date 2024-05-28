Latvia to invest $22 million in drone coalition for Ukraine in 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Latvian government will invest around 20 million euros ($22 million) in the drone coalition for Ukraine this year, the public broadcaster LSM reported on May 27, citing the country's defense minister, Andris Spruds.

Riga will invest a similar sum to also build up drone capacities of its own military, Spruds told journalists on May 27.

Along with the U.K., Latvia is the leader of the drone coalition, an allied initiative established to supply Ukrainian forces with this crucial capability. The coalition has raised over $500 million as of April.

"Our ambition is (to purchase) up to 1,000 drones, which could also be sent to Ukraine," Spruds said when outlining Riga's plans for developing its drone capacities.

The Latvian government previously said it aims to invest at least around $10 million in the drone coalition every year.

Spruds announced on April 16 that Ukraine would soon receive the first batch of drones within the coalition's framework.

Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, aiming to produce at least 1 million drones in 2024.