Farmer injured in landmine explosion in Kherson Oblast

A farmer was injured in an explosion caused by an unidentified Russian landmine while cultivating a field in the village of Posad-Pokrovske in Kherson Oblast, the regional military administration reported on July 2.

A 48-year-old tractor driver sustained a concussion and multiple injuries of the face, chest, and hands. However, he denied to been hospitalized, according to the report.

The regional administration warned farmers of the mine danger in the region.

Posad-Pokrovske village, which sits half-way between Kherson to Mykolaiv, suffered substantial damaged while being the site of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian from since March 2022.

After the Ukrainian forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, main roads have been cleared from explosives Russia left behind. However, mines can still be found in local forests and fields.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in January that Ukraine had become “the largest minefield in the world” due to the Russian invasion.

The large-scale mining of Ukrainian land makes it difficult and highly dangerous for local farmers to grow crops and harvest, putting at risk the country’s vital industries. During the summer harvest, farmers were killed in several regions across Ukraine when their tractors hit landmines or pieces of unexploded ordnance during work.